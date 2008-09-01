Here's What Ninja Blade Looks Like

Microsoft & From Software unveiled their new action game - Ninja Blade - at today's Fall Press Conference. When we say "unveiled", we mean they showed a brief, brief trailer, which you can watch here. Should trailers not be your thing, there's some screens (from the trailer) below. Not ideal (we have GAMEPLAY QUESTIONS!!) but still, it's better than trying to imagine what it would look like for a ninja to jump off a helicopter, kill some dragons then run down the side of a building, no?

