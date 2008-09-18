Here's Why Brothers In Arms Was Delayed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway was originally due in 2006. It'll be out next week, in 2008, so there's been a fairly sizeable delay on Gearbox's end. What caused the holdup? According to Gearbox, it was a combination of the multiplatform development and the Unreal Engine 3.0. They bought the engine off the shelf, and having never developed for any PlayStation console, let alone the PS3, soon realised they'd bitten off more than they could chew. Cue the delays. Game director Jeramy Cooke says this was pretty much the only hold-up, however, as the actual game design went smoothly, so don't let your hopes for the game get all limp and lifeless just yet.

Gearbox Explains Why 'Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway' Has Taken So Long [MTV]

