Holiday With The Monster Hunter Dev Team!

Love Monster Hunter more than life itself? Probably not, as you're probably not a Japanese PSP owner, but on the off chance that you are, boy is this your lucky day. Capcom are getting into the business of travel. And not just any travel, guided tours, with your guides being none other than the Monster Hunter dev team. On offer is a two-night, three-day trip to Okinama, which will set you back $US 1500. Expensive for such a short trip, but remember, you're not only getting the chance to explore the island with your development idols, you're getting the chance to steal their shampoo.

