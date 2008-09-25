Holy Crap, Girls Play Video Games (Durr)

BREAKING NEWS. If you are not sitting down, grab a seat. And if you are already sitting, you might want to stand up. A new US report shows that girls between 9 and 12 years old are becoming more interested in video games, while girls aged 13 and 14 years old are also listening music on *gasp* portable digital music players and using cell phones for talking/texting. But isn't that true of boys of that age as well? Pretty sure neither trend is unique of females...
Official: Girls love games [MCVUK]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink