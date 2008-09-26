Holy Crap! Spore Created StarCraft Amazes Us

The great thing about Spore is all the stuff we can make. No, make that, the great thing about Spore is all the stuff really talented people can make. Check out these images from Korean site Ruliweb of in-Spore created Starcraft Terran faction buildings and vehicles. Check out the Vulture, Siege Tank, Goliath, Wraith and Battlecruiser! The attention to detail is astounding. There are three words for this and they are "only in Korea". Have a gander in the gallery below.

Sporecraft Gallery

PC 게임 화면 게시판 [Ruliweb Thanks, Torokun!]