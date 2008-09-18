Holy Photocopiers! Guitar Praise Unboxed

Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet: praise Him with the psaltery and harp. Praise Him with the timbrel and dance: praise Him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise Him with a cheap plastic guitar with five coloured fret buttons and a whammy bar. (Psalm 150)

MTV Multiplayer has taken delivery of Guitar Praise: Solid Rock — the Christian Rock-themed Guitar Hero knock-off — and performed a solemn unboxing ceremony.

The box itself makes some pretty bold claims of UNPARALLELED GAMEPLAY, informing would-be players that they can SHRED the riffs, THUMP the bass and BLAST that solid Christian Rock.

Inside, there is the game CD (it's a PC game) and the aforementioned guitar - it looks like a hybrid of the GH and Rock Band controller. The strum bar looks like it is covered with that fake plastic chrome effect which wears down to nothing upon contact with sweaty hands.

It's otherwise impossible to judge build quality or features but it seems to include a tilt-switch. The packaging proclaims that you can 'tilt the guitar to activate spinner bonuses to achieve maximum points".

Where do they get these crazy ideas!?!?

It is maybe a little unfair to poke fun at Guitar Praise for lack of originality - after all, if Guitar Hero or Rock Band acknowledged the CR niche then it arguably wouldn't have to exist. Although you could say the same about other genres of music too - if Harmonix don't start listening to me soon I may have to go in to production with Japanese All-Girl Noisecore Band Revolution Hero.

