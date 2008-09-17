The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Holy Snot! Xbox 360 Tops Home Console Sales In Japan

According to sales data from Famitsu publisher, the Xbox 360 is the top selling home console in Japan for the sales week September 8th to September 14th. Microsoft announced last month that the console was sold out as demand had surpassed sales, and since then the console has continued to dip in sales. At its pre-TGS press event, Microsoft stated that it was reducing the console's price. On September 11th, the company released the reduced price console again in stores — meaning that the console didn't even have a full week in stock in stores. Here's the sales breakdown from Enterbrain:

• Xbox 360: 28,681 units
• Wii: 27,057 units
• PLAYSTATON 3: 8,050 units

The week before, Enterbrain data states that only 843 units were sold. This comes as a surprise as traditionally Microsoft has found it difficult to make in-roads with Japanese video game consumers.

値下げ効果でXbox 360が据え置き型ゲーム機で週間販売台数トップに [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles