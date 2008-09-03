Home Beta Invites Shippin' Out... Again

Another batch of closed beta invites have gone out for Sony's Home service, this time to those who downloaded the PlayStation 3 Home theme from the PlayStation Store. If you haven't already done so, check your e-mail address(es) to see if you've been selected. We've heard from scores of folks who've been plucked from the PS3-owning masses and are watching the download progress bar tick ever higher right now.

Just think, you could be staring into virtual space with a bad haircut and low quality streetwear with thousands of other folks by tonight! No Home beta invite for me yet, but I'll be sexually harassing the lot of you via a fibre optic connection the minute it arrives. Bank on it!