Home Video Game Bar Combines Fun Of Gaming, Boozing

Two of our favourite pastimes, consuming alcohol in the comfort of our own home and playing video games, were combined magically by one enterprising homeowner who decided to take the basement bar concept to the next level. He stuffed what appears to be a MAME-dedicated machine under the panels of his home drinking base, complete with a four-stick set up.

Awesome. Just think of the four-player drinking games. During Gauntlet, a player must do a shot when he or she shoots the food. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a player must do a shot when the game forces a cheap death upon you.

Hey, guy who has this set up, can we be pals?

Video Game Bar Tackles Two Life-Hindering Addictions at Once [Gizmodo]