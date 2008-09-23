The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Home Video Game Bar Combines Fun Of Gaming, Boozing

Two of our favourite pastimes, consuming alcohol in the comfort of our own home and playing video games, were combined magically by one enterprising homeowner who decided to take the basement bar concept to the next level. He stuffed what appears to be a MAME-dedicated machine under the panels of his home drinking base, complete with a four-stick set up.

Awesome. Just think of the four-player drinking games. During Gauntlet, a player must do a shot when he or she shoots the food. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a player must do a shot when the game forces a cheap death upon you.

Hey, guy who has this set up, can we be pals?

Video Game Bar Tackles Two Life-Hindering Addictions at Once [Gizmodo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles