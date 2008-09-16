What is Activision? Activision is not a benevolent body of charitable individuals. It's a business, a cold-hearted, ruthless business, and it's out to make money. So temper your outrage with a dash of "oh, gee, never saw this coming" when you hear that they've got big plans to "monetise" the Call of Duty franchise. Starting with Call of Duty: World At War. When the game launches later this year, there'll be a two-tiered DLC offering; one the kind of DLC you expect, the other called "Day 1 Advantage", which is a premium DLC offering. Nothing further was disclosed, but you'll excuse us if we see the word "advantage" used in relation to "paying even more money" and think the worst.
How Activision Will Nickel & Dime You On Future Call Of Duty Games
I wish Activision didn't hate us.