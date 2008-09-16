How Activision Will Nickel & Dime You On Future Call Of Duty Games

What is Activision? Activision is not a benevolent body of charitable individuals. It's a business, a cold-hearted, ruthless business, and it's out to make money. So temper your outrage with a dash of "oh, gee, never saw this coming" when you hear that they've got big plans to "monetise" the Call of Duty franchise. Starting with Call of Duty: World At War. When the game launches later this year, there'll be a two-tiered DLC offering; one the kind of DLC you expect, the other called "Day 1 Advantage", which is a premium DLC offering. Nothing further was disclosed, but you'll excuse us if we see the word "advantage" used in relation to "paying even more money" and think the worst.