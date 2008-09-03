How Did This Erotic Tentacle Game PS3 Port Do?

Tears to Tiara was originally a PC strategy RPG from adult game developer Leaf. It was then ported to the PS3 as a 12 years-old and up title, and it featured a whole smorgasbord of saucy stuff: cow milking and bound girls and gals in mid-riffs. Not to mention tentacles. The game went July 17th in Japan, and it's done fairly well for such a discerning game. Apparently, it's sold over 50,000 copies in Japan. That's 50,000 discerning PS3 customers, you know.
Tears to Tiara is rated 12 and up.
