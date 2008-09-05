The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

How Did Too Human & Afrika Fare In Japan?

Well, Afrika certainly outperformed the Silicon Knights-developed import; the PlayStation 3 safari game nabbed the number two spot, behind another solid week by Rhythm Tengoku Gold. Too Human debuted at #17, higher than the week's other new Xbox 360 entry, Clannad.

In other news, the latest Fire Emblem for the DS rebounded after an off-week, with Square-Enix's Sigma Harmonics showing no signs of recovery. Oh, and some people bought Battlefield: Bad Company.

01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 76,000 / 612,000
02. Afrika (PS3) - 38,000 / NEW
03. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2) - 38,000 / 117,000
04. Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper (PSP) - 34,000 / NEW
05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 2,578,000
06. Inazuma Eleven (DS) - 29,000 / 71,000
07. Battlefield: Bad Company (PS3) - 26,000 / NEW
08. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 23,000 / 1,148,000
09. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 23,000 / 618,000
10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 23,000 / 1,734,000

11. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS)
12. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
13. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
14. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
15. Shinseiki Evangelion Ayanami Ikusei Keikaku DS with Asuka Hokan Keikaku (DS)
16. Sigma Harmonics (DS)
17. Too Human (X360)
18. Wii Sports (Wii)
19. To Love Ru Trouble: Waku Waku! Rinkangakkou-Hen (DS)
20. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2)
21. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
22. Mario Kart DS (DS)
23. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)
24. Wario Land: Shake It! (Wii)
25. Clannad (X360)
26. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn Nerae!? Ring x Bongole Returns (PS2)
27. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
28. Wii Play (Wii)
29. Tokyo Majin Gakuen: Kenfuuchou (DS)
30. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles