How Did Too Human & Afrika Fare In Japan?

Well, Afrika certainly outperformed the Silicon Knights-developed import; the PlayStation 3 safari game nabbed the number two spot, behind another solid week by Rhythm Tengoku Gold. Too Human debuted at #17, higher than the week's other new Xbox 360 entry, Clannad.

In other news, the latest Fire Emblem for the DS rebounded after an off-week, with Square-Enix's Sigma Harmonics showing no signs of recovery. Oh, and some people bought Battlefield: Bad Company.

01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 76,000 / 612,000

02. Afrika (PS3) - 38,000 / NEW

03. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2) - 38,000 / 117,000

04. Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper (PSP) - 34,000 / NEW

05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 2,578,000

06. Inazuma Eleven (DS) - 29,000 / 71,000

07. Battlefield: Bad Company (PS3) - 26,000 / NEW

08. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 23,000 / 1,148,000

09. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 23,000 / 618,000

10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 23,000 / 1,734,000

11. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS)

12. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)

13. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

14. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

15. Shinseiki Evangelion Ayanami Ikusei Keikaku DS with Asuka Hokan Keikaku (DS)

16. Sigma Harmonics (DS)

17. Too Human (X360)

18. Wii Sports (Wii)

19. To Love Ru Trouble: Waku Waku! Rinkangakkou-Hen (DS)

20. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2)

21. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

22. Mario Kart DS (DS)

23. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)

24. Wario Land: Shake It! (Wii)

25. Clannad (X360)

26. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn Nerae!? Ring x Bongole Returns (PS2)

27. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)

28. Wii Play (Wii)

29. Tokyo Majin Gakuen: Kenfuuchou (DS)

30. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]