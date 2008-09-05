How Did Too Human & Afrika Fare In Japan?

Well, Afrika certainly outperformed the Silicon Knights-developed import; the PlayStation 3 safari game nabbed the number two spot, behind another solid week by Rhythm Tengoku Gold. Too Human debuted at #17, higher than the week's other new Xbox 360 entry, Clannad.
In other news, the latest Fire Emblem for the DS rebounded after an off-week, with Square-Enix's Sigma Harmonics showing no signs of recovery. Oh, and some people bought Battlefield: Bad Company.
01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 76,000 / 612,000
02. Afrika (PS3) - 38,000 / NEW
03. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2) - 38,000 / 117,000
04. Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper (PSP) - 34,000 / NEW
05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 2,578,000
06. Inazuma Eleven (DS) - 29,000 / 71,000
07. Battlefield: Bad Company (PS3) - 26,000 / NEW
08. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 23,000 / 1,148,000
09. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 23,000 / 618,000
10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 23,000 / 1,734,000
11. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS)
12. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
13. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
14. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
15. Shinseiki Evangelion Ayanami Ikusei Keikaku DS with Asuka Hokan Keikaku (DS)
16. Sigma Harmonics (DS)
17. Too Human (X360)
18. Wii Sports (Wii)
19. To Love Ru Trouble: Waku Waku! Rinkangakkou-Hen (DS)
20. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2)
21. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
22. Mario Kart DS (DS)
23. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)
24. Wario Land: Shake It! (Wii)
25. Clannad (X360)
26. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn Nerae!? Ring x Bongole Returns (PS2)
27. Bokura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
28. Wii Play (Wii)
29. Tokyo Majin Gakuen: Kenfuuchou (DS)
30. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)
