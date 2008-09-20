The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

How to Build Your Own Xbox 360 Avatar


If you were worried about how the Xbox 360 avatar creation system was going to work, don't fret. Major Nelson has made this video showing us what we can expect when the fall update hits. It actually looks really solid with some very amusing animations. Now the only question is when can we expect to be making Mii's quirky representations of ourselves? Something tells me it might be in November, but hey, you never know.

NXE - What you need to know: Avatars

Comments

  • Anonono Guest

    Why is the interface changing so much? The all-green icons are pugly.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles