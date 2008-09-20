How to Build Your Own Xbox 360 Avatar



If you were worried about how the Xbox 360 avatar creation system was going to work, don't fret. Major Nelson has made this video showing us what we can expect when the fall update hits. It actually looks really solid with some very amusing animations. Now the only question is when can we expect to be making Mii's quirky representations of ourselves? Something tells me it might be in November, but hey, you never know.

NXE - What you need to know: Avatars