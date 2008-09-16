How To Make a Sackboy Costume

English web designer Adam made himself a pretty damn cool Sackboy costume. Better still, he wrote up how exactly you can make one too on his website. The 13-step process, which includes buying a plastic bin, bubble wrap, sweat shirts and duct tape, seems fairly doable by even the most spastic of costume creators. Namely me.
I have serious thoughts about doing one of these for Halloween. Pirate Sackboy!!!
How to Make Your Own Sackboy Costume
