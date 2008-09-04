How To Make Your Wii A Little More Versatile (And A Lot LOUDER)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Do this, and you'll never have to complain about your Wii having no games to play ever again. Course, you'll also have voided your warranty. Actually, you'll have voided your entire Wii, since it's now nothing but a case for a loud VERY LOUD PC, but hey, some people will go to great lengths to make a point about the Wii and its supposedly limited uses. Pic of the guts after the jump if you're keen.

[原创]全球首台 Wii-PC 完成, Wii 改个人电脑 a PC in a Wii case [a9VG, via technabob]

