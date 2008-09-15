By shaking, pretty much. Siliconera took a look at the videos up on Disaster: Day of Crisis' Japanese web site and put together an analysis of how to survive a 24-hour span that competes with anything on Jack Bauer's calendar for "what next?"-style mayhem. Shaking helps you move wrecked cars, run from danger, or put yourself out if you're on fire. I guess they need Balance Board support if they wanted to implement "stop, drop and roll." Tilt driving also seems to be part of the fun but it's unclear whether that level is on rails or not. The game drops Sept. 25 in Japan, Oct. 24 in Europe, and is still TBD in North America.

How to Survive Disaster: Day of Crisis [Siliconera]