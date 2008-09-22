Ice-T & Xzibit Rollin In CoD4, Comin Through Buildings, You Gonna Die

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hey, it's Ice-T! And if you can get through 2:40 of inane talk about "the game", you'll get to 2:41, the topic changes to Call of Duty 4, and he gets his shit talk on. He'll tell you his gamertag. He'll tell you he's a Call of Duty 4 BEAST. Take him on. On 360. Just don't hit the prestige button. Don't hit the "play" button if you're at work, either.

    I hit the prestige button.
    I hit play at work.
    But man, as crude as it is, I'd love to hit that blonde.

