The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

[email protected] Gets Long Overdue Adult Version

We're not surprised that there's a dirty movie version of Namco Bandai's pop idol sim THE [email protected], we're just surprised it's taken so damn long. Originally based on an arcade game, the Xbox 360 exclusive title lets players manage candy coated pop princess. It's been a hit with otaku. This naughty "parody" film stars Mika Nurie, Nonoka and Rui Saotome, who blogs:

Today, we filmed the adult version of an idol training game.
For an entire week, we did dance training.
I was worried that I wouldn't remember all the dance moves, but I was able to get through the routine...
I can't say the name of the game, but maybe there are lots of people who know what it is.

Glad to know she was able to remember the dance moves. That's important.

TMAがアイ○ス？ [BSOのほめぺげな Blog]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles