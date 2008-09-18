If Only - Atari Modern Classics

Video game packaging has come quite a long way over the past 30 years or so, but did it really have to? The -Minus World takes a fascinating look at how today's games might have been represented by yesterday's artists with Atari Modern Classics. They've created retro covers for Halo 3, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Portal, Resident Evil 5, GTA IV, No More Heroes, COD4 and God of War 3, but by far my favourite is their take on BioShock, depicting an epic battle with a Big Daddy in a way only simple block graphics ever could.

Atari Modern Classics [The -Minus World - Thanks Brian!]