If Shadow Of The Colossus Were Released 25 Years Ago...

...it probably wouldn't have been that good. One of the other entries from The Independent Gaming Source's Demakes contest is this Shadow of the Colossus throwback. One can make the argument that graphics don't matter, but unless you're moved emotionally by parallax scrolling, some of the "oomph" when Team ICO's game gets ported to the TRS-80 Model III. Like the Portal demake Super 3D Portals 6, this one's freely playable.

Hold me closer, Giant Dancer [TIGsource Forums]

Comments

  • maylon Guest

    Shadow of the Colossus is coming to the Wii?

    

