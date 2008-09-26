Impromptu Disbarment Parties Starting to Pop Up

While news of attorney Jack Thompson's disbarment today by the Supreme Court of Florida might have been unhappy news to some...one..., it certainly seems to have become a reason to celebrate for others.
For instance one game developer took it upon themselves to throw a little party to celebrate the day's news complete with cake, cookies and drinks. Yes cake. Right here on Kotaku. Surprised?
Know of any more of these going on? Send pics!
