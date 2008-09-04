The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Incredible Hulk Multiplayer Comes To 360

Remember that multiplayer add-on for Sega's The Incredible Hulk video game that came out for the PlayStation 3 back in late June? Neither do I, really. Odd, considering I had a relatively good time with the game, but not so good as to hold on to my copy long enough for the add-on to hit the Xbox 360, which it did today. The 540MB multiplayer pack adds 2-player online battles to the game, taking place across five different areas littered with things to smash, grab, crush, and generally change the shape of in various violent ways.

Somehow I don't see the game having much of an audience left, so if you plan on picking it p to try out multiplayer you might want to coordinate with a friend or something.

The Incredible Hulk Gets Free Multiplayer Expansion Pack [Team Xbox]

