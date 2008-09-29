The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Infinite Space Getting Animated Short Films

To get all of the Tokyo Game Show in a tizzy for SEGA/Platinum Games DS title Infinite Space, animation studios GONZO and Production I.G. have been roped into to make animated shorts. GONZO is known for its animated version of Strike Witches while Production I.G. is best known for Ghost in the Shell. The first of these collaborations will show at TGS on October 9th. After that, they'll be available on the game's website.

プラチナゲームズ：DS向けSFRPG「無限航路」来春発売へ　ゴンゾ、IGとムービーも制作 [Mainichi via ANN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles