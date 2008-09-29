Infinite Space Getting Animated Short Films

To get all of the Tokyo Game Show in a tizzy for SEGA/Platinum Games DS title Infinite Space, animation studios GONZO and Production I.G. have been roped into to make animated shorts. GONZO is known for its animated version of Strike Witches while Production I.G. is best known for Ghost in the Shell. The first of these collaborations will show at TGS on October 9th. After that, they'll be available on the game's website.

