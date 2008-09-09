Infogrames And Namco Bandai's Europe Joint Venture

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In a press release issued today, Namco Bandai Games announced a strategic joint venture with Infogrames/Atari. Namco Bandai will invest 34 percent (an estimated €30 million) into Infogrames/Atari's European and Asian sales network. This will strengthen a distribution relation between the two companies: Atari/Infogrames has distributed Namco Bandai titles in the past — such as the Dragonball games. Between June 31, 2012 to June 20, 2013, Namco Bandai will also have the option to buy Infogrames remaining 66 percent. In the letter of intent, Namco Bandai stated it hoped this venture would improve its overseas distribution.

