In a press release issued today, Namco Bandai Games announced a strategic joint venture with Infogrames/Atari. Namco Bandai will invest 34 percent (an estimated €30 million) into Infogrames/Atari's European and Asian sales network. This will strengthen a distribution relation between the two companies: Atari/Infogrames has distributed Namco Bandai titles in the past — such as the Dragonball games. Between June 31, 2012 to June 20, 2013, Namco Bandai will also have the option to buy Infogrames remaining 66 percent. In the letter of intent, Namco Bandai stated it hoped this venture would improve its overseas distribution.
Infogrames And Namco Bandai's Europe Joint Venture
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink