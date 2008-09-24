The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Interplay Brings Back Original Fallout Designer

Publisher Interplay continues to pick itself up and dust itself off, hoping to turn our warm memories of Earthworm Jim, Fallout and Freespace into cold hard cash. While the announcement of a newly relaunched web site generally doesn't get us pumped for an on-the-20 minute mark update, the re-hiring of designer Christopher "Chris" Taylor does.

If you aren't familiar with Taylor's work, you've never played Fallout or Star Trek: Starfleet Command. (He's not to be confused with the more casual Chris Taylor, creator of titles like Dungeon Siege and Supreme Commander.) Interplay says that bringing Taylor back on board is just one of the additions to its "growing development studio."

As long as we just leave Clayfighter alone, Interplay, remembering it was a cute curiosity for its time, we're on board with this whole shoring up thing you're doing.

Interplay launches new web site; adds Chris Taylor to growing development team [Interplay - thanks, Mr. Blah!]

Comments

  • Falloutfan Guest

    FUCK YES A GOOD FALLOUT GAME I DONT CARE IF IT HAS A DIFFERENT NAME!!!!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles