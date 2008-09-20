iPhone Game Development Can Make You A Quarter-Millionaire!

Remember Trism? It's the clever triangular puzzler from Steve Demeter of Demiforce, a Bejeweled-style iPhone app that uses the hardware's touchscreen and accelerometer for innovative play. Well, that little five dollar game has made Demiforce a cool $250,000 since its July release; not bad for someone who isn't Sega and comes armed with pre-established franchises like Super Monkey Ball. Start whipping up your apps quickly, kids, while the gettin' is still good — and make sure you don't make any Atari clones.

