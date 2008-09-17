The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

iPhone Gets First Flight Simulator

Laminar Research has released an iPhone version of its well regarded Flight Sim X-Plane 9.

X-Plane 9 is a cross-platform (Windows, Mac OSX and Linux) flight sim that uses blade element theory to model flight characteristics in real time.

Although the iPhone release is scaled down (it weighs in at 6.2MB, the desktop version is around 25 GB), Laminar claim that the physics engine is intact with around 95% the accuracy of the full version.

Control uses the accelerometer (the iPhone essentially becomes a flight yoke) and some onscreen buttons within the in-game HUD.

Flight Simulator 'X-Plane 9′ from Laminar Research

