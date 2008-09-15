Iron Man's got my back while I hold the fort

Logan has left the building, and a spanking new Editor has yet to claim his seat. So for the next few weeks I'll be manning the parapets with a little help from Tony Stark. Comic/movie version, not game version.

Some of you may remember me from another Allure blog. Or from the Courier Mail weekly games section last year (pre Logan). Or Hyper. Most of you probably don't care — just bring the games noise!

It'll just take a little work to get up to warp speed on the technical side of this beast, but I'll be bringing you your usual feast of game goodness day in, day out, until your shiny new game freak hits the desk.