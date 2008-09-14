Is This *Really* a Boomerang Controller Mod?

Reader Wakka sent this one in — a purported boomerang PS3 controller mod that's getting love on a few boards and hack forums. But ... looking closely, did this guy really find a controller that already approximated the boom's shape and finish the rest of the job with Bondo? Back in January, we told you about a Chinese knockoff of the boomerang that was making the rounds at CES. Both pics are on the jump. You make the call!

The purported boomerang mod:



The boomerang from CES in January:



PS3 Batarang on Hackaday [forums.benheck.com, thanks Wakka]