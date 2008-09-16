It's Domino Shark Week On Xbox Live Arcade

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Just when you thought it was safe to go back onto Xbox Live Marketplace, someone goes and releases Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown. That someone would be PopCap Games, who will ship the sequel to the XBLA hit(?) this Wednesday. Feeding Frenzy 2, now featuring jumping fish(!) will set you back 800 Microsoft Points or 10 actual U.S. dollars, my American friends.

For landlubbers (sorry), one can do their best Doughboy impression ("Domino, motherfucker!") via Xbox Live voice chat with the help of Domino Master. Tikgames gives us digital dominoes in five flavors this Wednesday, also for 800 MS Points. For more details on both games, hit up the official Xbox site.

Feeding Frenzy 2 & Domino Master [Xbox.com]

