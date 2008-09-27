The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

It's OK, Even Hideo Kojima Hates Konami ID

Metal Gear Online has been, to quote, a "clusterfuck". Partially because Konami's online reliability is shaky, at best, but mostly because people just hate the fact they need to have a PSN ID, a Konami ID and a MGO ID just to play the thing. Well, it's OK, MGO fans. You're not alone. Your messiah, Hideo Kojima, has descended from a place on high and lo, he agrees with you.

Honestly, officially, I can't say anything on Konami ID and Game ID. It's a company policy. But frankly speaking, the idea wasn't a very good one. The fact is that Konami's direction was that we create a Game ID and Konami ID for the online components, and now we're seeing that it's not working so well, and we have to think about how to turn it around.

By "turn it around" do you mean "get rid of it"?

Hideo Kojima MGS4 Afterthoughts [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles