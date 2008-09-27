Jack Thompson is so Disbarred.... How Disbarred Is He?

I'm not the type to get joy out of someone else's misfortune. Over the years Jack Thompson and I have built up a rapport of sorts, but that's bound to happen when you email with a person for upwards of four years. While Thompson tends to go off the deep end, and off on me, whenever I've tried to get into a deep conversation with him or do a standard interview, I still find his persistence and point of view fascinating.

That all being said, there is a game of sorts being played on Twitter right now that is 110 percent awesome. It appears that Lore Sjoberg, once of Kotaku and always of kicking the internet's arse, started it up by Twittering:

Jack Thompson is so disbarred, he's not even allowed to approach the bench at a picnic table.

and

Jack Thompson is so disbarred, he can't even file briefs in his underwear drawer.

Which was followed by:

Jack Thompson is so disbarred he can't even practice the law of gravity.

and about a bazillion other Twitters by other people making me laugh until my sides hurt. A few of my favorites:

Jack Thompson is so disbarred, sharks can eat him without violating the tenets of professional courtesy.

Jack Thompson is so disbarred he isn't even allowed to read Shakespeare.

Jack Thompson is so disbarred he can't even play basketball because it's on a court!

The full list of Twittered So Disbarred jokes can be found on the link.

