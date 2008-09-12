Japan's Handy Bomberman Live/Xbox Live Bundle

Discounted consoles are just part 1 of Microsoft's push to get more Japanese gamers buying into the Xbox 360 dream. Part 2 is this Bomberman Live bundle, which we must say, is quite the bargain. For ￥6090 (USD$56), Japanese gamers get a copy of Bomberman Live, 12 months Xbox Live subscription, a 360 headset and 200 Microsoft points. Yes, a whopping 200, proving that for all their other enticements, what may finally get Japanese gamers on board are a couple of gamerpics.
