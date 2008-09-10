JB Hi-Fi Cuts Price On Preowned Games

In the market for a second-hand game? Anthony from EcoGamer sends word that JB Hi-Fi has done some price tweaking on its range of preowned titles. Here's a teaser:

- Assassin's Creed $34

- Devil May Cry 360 $39, PS3 $49

- COD4 $49

- Viva Pinata $14

- Haze PS3 $34

- Lair $34

The rest, over at EcoGamer.

JB Hi-Fi Preowned Price List [EcoGamer]