JB Hi-Fi Cuts Price On Preowned Games

In the market for a second-hand game? Anthony from EcoGamer sends word that JB Hi-Fi has done some price tweaking on its range of preowned titles. Here's a teaser:
- Assassin's Creed $34
- Devil May Cry 360 $39, PS3 $49
- COD4 $49
- Viva Pinata $14
- Haze PS3 $34
- Lair $34
The rest, over at EcoGamer.
JB Hi-Fi Preowned Price List [EcoGamer]
