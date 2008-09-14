The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Jeff Gerstman and Capcom Get Plowed and Play Age of Booty

Get drunk and play video games? GREAT idea!! Why didn't I think of that? At least Jeff Gerstmann and Brad Shoemaker at Giant Bomb slugged back the rum with Capcom's Age of Booty dev team, instead of the more antisocial drinkin'-alone thing. The two sides paired up with each other in a plunderin' and drinkin' contest, with the losers sucking back a half-bottle of Captain Morgan's. Yarrrrgh indeed. Results on the jump.

Gerstmann teamed with Capcom's Adam Boyes, Shoemaker took Capcom's Dave Witcher. Gerstmann-Boyes pwned Shoemaker-Witcher in both their first battle and the rematch, netting those two poor bastards an entire bottle of Captain Morgan's. Then Gerstmann and Boyes went head to head and fought to a draw, meaning they got a quarter-bottle of rum in their bellies. The scene then devolved into utter mayhem, as you can well imagine. A PR guy was there to make sure it didn't get too out of hand, like the way the CIA sends spies to the operating room whenever one of theirs gets gassed and goes under the knife. No trade secrets betrayed but ... yeef ... they stuck more with slurring points than talking points.

The video isn't embeddable, so you have to visit Giant Bomb to check it out. It's worth it, both for the Sir Mix-a-Lot references in the review (methinks it was written while still bluto) and Brad's hilarious nothankyou.jpg of more rum, pre-passout.

The Age of Booty is Upon Us [Giant Bomb via Capcom Unity]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles