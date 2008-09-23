The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Jillian Michaels' Fitness Ultimatum Brings Body Shame To Wii

You may remember that the star of NBC's The Biggest Loser, Jillian Michaels, issued an ultimatum to gamers earlier this year. With Majesco's Jillian Michaels' Fitness Ultimatum 2009 the fitness guru has given you two options: whip your sorry arse into shape or, you know, don't. It's up to you. After seeing Ms. Michaels' gloriously toned midriff, however, you may be shamed into leaning toward "whip arse into shape," even if the graphics look clunky as hell and monkeybar climbing with a Wii-remote looks decidedly lame. Still, the debut trailer for the game is worth it for the camera's attention on Jillian's ab-region. We don't mind being pandered to.

Jillian Michaels' Fitness Ultimatum 2009 [GameTrailers]

  • ViceOfFire Guest

    Ummm... I thought Wii Fit brought body shame to the Wii already? That is, if calling little girls fat is shaming their bodies. Hmmm.

  • Bob Guest

    This is one more step in the direction of Wii porn.

