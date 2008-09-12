The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

J.K. Simmons Is The Single Best Thing About Red Alert 3


Don't believe us? You really should watch this trailer, then. Not sure of the precise moment the Red Alert series went from OTT to OTT, but the timing doesn't matter. Point is, they got there, it was a good idea.

[via Big Download]

Comments

  • VooDoo Guest

    so who has pre-ordered their tickets to the fail train?

    *sigh* at the Tanya scene...

    0
  • hyper Guest

    One thing you can do is to not buy it immediately, wait for a crack/cracked version and then buy the game from some cheapo asian place for the cd-key.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles