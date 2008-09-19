Judge Metallica Sound Quality For Yourself

Previously we brought word that the sound quality of the new Metallic CD is a disaster. Ted Jensen, head engineer at Sterling Sound, who mastered the album, allegedly responded to fan concerns, writing "I'm not proud to be associated with this one, and we can only hope that some good will come from this in some form of backlash against volume above all else." Metallica fans contend that the album is overly distorted, that clipping distortion from the album being mastered too loud, are making for bad impressions.However, the Guitar Hero version sounds great! The above clip compares both the CD and the Guitar Hero version. See if you can spot the difference — and remember, we're talking about sound quality here folks, not whether or not you actually like Metallica.

