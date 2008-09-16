Just Look At These Tales

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And the entries are starting to roll in. Above Kotaku reader Shane sends his Tales boxart, writing, "I just can't see the game title without thinking about the scooter..." Here's what's going on: Create boxart for an imagery Tales game. That's it! Send your entry to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Contest ends this Friday.

CTZanderman writes: "Presenting Tales of Suburbia, an ordinary tale of ordinary proportions."

Tales of Vesperia [Namco Bandai]

