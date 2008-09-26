Katy Perry's Simlish 'Hot & Cold' Music Vid

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Is it me, or is Simlish, the imaginary language that The Sims speak, rather pretty when it's sung? Take this music video for the Simlish version of Katy Perry's "Hot & Cold", which appeared on the soundtrack for The Sims 2: Apartment Life soundtrack. Not only does the song sound better in Simlish, Katy Perry herself looks a whole lot better as a virtual person than a real one. Maybe I've just been spending too much time playing video games.

