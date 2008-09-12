The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Keep Humanity Under Heel This Halloween With A Combine Costume

Couple weeks back, we posted a creepy, creepy Half-Life 2/Tom Cruise video. Also absolutely brilliant, but still, creepy. Well, this week, as promised, the clip's creator has put the Combine Metro Cop costume up for sale on eBay, and boy, is it great. It's referenced wherever possible from Valve's own designs (eg they used a Russian gas mask for concept art? This uses a Russian gas mask), and is loaded with incidental details, right down to a Combine ID tag and a fully-functioning voice-changer, for that authentic, garbled Combine radio chatter.

