The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kid Killer Gets Nintendo Wii To Prevent Suicide

England's 34 year-old Ian Huntley has been sentenced to life in prison for murder of two 10 year-old girls back in 2002. Since being incarcerated, Huntley has tried to kill himself three times. So, to keep him from killing himself, tax players are apparently picking up the tab for a Nintendo Wii that Huntley can play in his private cell. According to an unnamed gaol source:

Huntley has been asking for a Wii for months... When he moved to Frankland in February he was given a Nintendo Game Cube - but after only a few weeks he began complaining it was out of date... Management are desperate to stop him going though with threats he's made to kill himself and by giving him a Wii they believe they can take his mind away from harming himself in any way.

Huntley's private cell also boasts a television and a CD player. Keep in mind: This info comes from an unnamed source so it could very well be false.

WARDERS ORDERED: PLAY ON Wii WITH HUNTLEY [The People via WiiNintendo]

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    Let him have the Wii, but keep the wrist-strap. With any luck he'll have a fatal airborne Wiimote experience.

    Actually, second thought? Just kill the prick. Gradual amputations without painkillers sounds like a good start.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles