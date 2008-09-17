Kids Enjoy Video Games, Survey Reveals

As study findings go this may not be rewriting any sociology textbooks - apparently, kids really like video games. Who knew?
A survey by The Pew Research Centre has 'revealed' that around ninety seven percent of American children regularly play video games (boys: 99%, girls 94%). Possibly, the other three percent are being punished for something and have had their consoles nailed to a tree.
Its not all stating the bleedin' obvious, over at Pew towers. More revealing was the broad spectrum of games that America's youth are playing.
All genres get a look in, with racing, action, puzzle games and sports being the most popular. More that two thirds of the kids surveyed played online, with games being seen as a social activity rather than the solitary pastime so often portrayed in the media.
Survey: Nearly every kid a video gamer[SF Gate]
