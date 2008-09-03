Killer Instinct III Unveiled Via...Sheet Music (Huh?)

Despite the odd hint dropped here and there, there's been no official proof that Rare are working on Killer Instinct 3. And there's still not any proof! But boy, if there was proof, wouldn't it be great if it was via some sheet music for the game's score? Like this one, purportedly from KI3's "Main Title"? Even if it is - as seems likely - a total fake, as far as fakes go it scores a perfect ten for originality. Sure as shit beats some poorly-photoshopped box art or a blurry "screenshot" taken off a CRT TV.

Sheet music to Killer Instinct 3 makes the internet rounds [MundoRare, via Dtoid]