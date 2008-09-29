The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Killzone 2 Beta: Seven Minutes of Gameplay

Apparently reports of beta testing this game in Europe are on the level. PlayStation Universe found this video, which shows Killzone 2's menu screens and gameplay between players online. Here we pass it along to you for your perusal.

Seven Minutes of Killzone 2 Beta Footage [PlayStation Universe]

Comments

  • abe Guest

    the people that are going to play this are ps3 users the people who are going to wach this are ps3 users so who is the genius that dicded to put this in a none ps3 compatibale format

    0

