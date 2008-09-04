King of Fighters '98 Getting Xbox LIVE Arcade Release

A Tokyo Game Show 2008 list of games leaks that The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match will be released as an Xbox LIVE Arcade game. The game was originally released in arcades and SNK's Neo Geo and later ported to the Dreamcast and Playstation. There's no date for the title, but SNK recently released KOF '98 Ulimate Match for the PS2 earlier this summer. The game even got a Japanese arcade re-release this year, running on Taito's TypeX hardware.

No word on pricing for the XBLA version or a release date.

The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match is coming to XBLA [Siliconera via Dtoid]