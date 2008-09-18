King Of Fighters XII Hits Japanese Arcades In April 2009 (Plus New Footage)

<a href="http://eyevio.jp/movie/168361"><img src="http://eyevio.jp/file/168361/w1" /></a> Street Fighter IV looks good, but really, King of Fighters XII looks better. Looks, at any rate (go on, click above!). Guess we'll find out how well it plays next April (sadly couldn't make the public demo going on right now at the Tokyo Amusement Show), since that's when SNK say it'll be out in arcades. Needless to say, those are Japanese arcades, and with KoF not exactly the cultural phenomenon Street Fighter is, your guess on a Western release date - if there's one at all - is as good as ours.

『ザ・キング・オブ・ファイターズXII』稼動時期が決定！[Famitsu]