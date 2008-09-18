The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

King Of Fighters XII Hits Japanese Arcades In April 2009 (Plus New Footage)

Street Fighter IV looks good, but really, King of Fighters XII looks better. Looks, at any rate (go on, click above!). Guess we'll find out how well it plays next April (sadly couldn't make the public demo going on right now at the Tokyo Amusement Show), since that's when SNK say it'll be out in arcades. Needless to say, those are Japanese arcades, and with KoF not exactly the cultural phenomenon Street Fighter is, your guess on a Western release date - if there's one at all - is as good as ours.

『ザ・キング・オブ・ファイターズXII』稼動時期が決定！[Famitsu]

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    God I love fighting games.

    0
  • Droymac Guest

    That fat woman stage is hilarious! Especially the one sitting at the table in the front.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles