Kingdom Hearts A PS3 Exclusive, Will Be Seen At TGS

Tagline above says rumour, but really, we'd be surprised if either of these things didn't take place. The latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine (not sure whether it's the British or Australian edition) is making its way to letterboxes, and in the mag's rumour section is the following: "Kingdom Hearts III is currently in development as a PS3 exclusive and will be announced at TGS". Seeing as Kingdom Hearts I & 2 were PS2 exclusive, that's hardly a stretch. And with Kingdom Hearts II being nearly three years old, we're well overdue for a third game. Stay tuned, TGS kicks off in just over a month.

Official PlayStation Magazine [via GOONL!NE]