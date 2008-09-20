Kingdom Hearts Re-Beat On PS2 This December

Square Enix today confirmed retail rumblings we'd heard from the recent GameStop Expo, announcing that the remake of Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories for the Game Boy Advance will be hitting the PlayStation 2 later this year. Dubbed Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories for extra reading awkwardness, the PS2 version of the GBA original comes with a full coat of 3D paint and a budget price of $29.99.
Kingdom Hearts mainstays David Gallagher and Haley Joel Osment return for the remake, with a new batch of mini-games being whipped up for the console re-release.
Full details can be enjoyed in press release format after the jump, with a not-quite-done-yet official site going up today.
