Kirby Floats On By Over Alabama

With attendance almost as light as the wispy foam creations that were being wafted skywards, the Kirby Superstar Ultra events were a bit of a damp squib.

Nevertheless, we cannot fail to be impressed that there exists a company who managed to get venture capital funding for a machine that makes foam logos (sure, they probably have the Marshmallow Fluff contract in the bag but still..) and so for that reason - and to satisfy the curiosity of the legions of Kirby fans who don't live near any place called 'Kirby' - we present this video of the main event at Kirby Middle School, Birmingham, Alabama.