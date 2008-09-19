Kirby Floats On By Over Alabama

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With attendance almost as light as the wispy foam creations that were being wafted skywards, the Kirby Superstar Ultra events were a bit of a damp squib.

Nevertheless, we cannot fail to be impressed that there exists a company who managed to get venture capital funding for a machine that makes foam logos (sure, they probably have the Marshmallow Fluff contract in the bag but still..) and so for that reason - and to satisfy the curiosity of the legions of Kirby fans who don't live near any place called 'Kirby' - we present this video of the main event at Kirby Middle School, Birmingham, Alabama.

